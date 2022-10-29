Celebrate World Thrift Day with ‘Switcheroo’ in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Global Shapers is all set to hold “Switcheroo”, a thrift and swap program at Madhapur, on Sunday.

Switcharoo will be conducted as part of “World Thrift Day”, which is observed On October 30. As part of the event, attendees can swap their clothes with each other. The event will be held at the Grotto Cafe in Madhapur from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.

World Thrift Day

World Thrift Day was established to create awareness across the world about the idea of saving money in a bank rather than keeping it under their mattress or at home.

Globally, the day is celebrated on 31 October, however in India, due to the death of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on the same day in 1984, this day is celebrated on October 30.

The World Thrift conference was first held in Milan, Italy in 1924. It declared October 31 as World Thrift Day. This day is observed to change our behaviour towards saving and constantly reminds us of the significance of wealth.

Wealth in terms of savings will act as a safeguard to face financial crises. It helps us in initiating a business, getting a good education, and availing good healthcare treatment. Saving is also thought to bring prosperity and freedom to people and the country.