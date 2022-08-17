Celebrity Ranks: Faisal defeats Tejasswi, actress out of TOP 3

Mumbai: New week calls for a new list of celebrity ranks. And this week, the list is quite interesting as the social media sensation and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 popular contestant Faisal Shaikh grabbed a position in top 3. Wondering who are the other two celebrities apart from Mr Faisu? Read on to check the complete list below.

Fans’ favorite and the gorgeous Shehnaaz Gill remains irreplaceable this week too. The Bigg Boss 13 fame has been maintaining her position in first place. According to this India Forums‘ latest list of top 20 TV celebrities, Shehnaaz is followed by Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh. Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash, who was juggling between second and third ranks for past few weeks, failed to be in top 3.

Jannat and Faisal, who are impressing the reality show fans with their fearless side in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, defeated Teja. Munawar Faruqui, who has been making headlines lately for his participation in upcoming season of Bigg Boss, surprised his fans by bouncing back in top 10.

Here’s list of top 10 TV celebrities of the week (From August 8 to 14):

Shehnaaz Gill

Jannat Zubair Rahmani

Faisal Shaikh

Tejasswi Prakash

Anushka Sen

Mahira Sharma

Avneet Kaur

Pearl V Puri

Kapil Sharma

Munawar Faruqui