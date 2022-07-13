Celebrity Ranks: Jannat beats Tejasswi, Karan; see top 10 list

Mumbai: There isn’t any single day when we don’t get to see television stars in the trending list on social media platforms. Small screen celebrities are no less than film stars when it comes to stardom and huge fan following. They are being loved by millions for their bold fashion sense and amazing acting skills.

Some of them have become so popular that they have virtually become a part of our everyday lives. Considering their popularity, how much buzz are they creating among fans and other several other factors, the entertainment news portal India Forum releases celebrity ranking list every month.

Actress and Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has retained her postion in the top. She is followed by Jannat Zubair Rahmani, who is currently hogging the limelight for her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Jannat defeated Tejasswi Prakash who secured 3rd position in the list.

Teja is Followed by comedian Kapil Sharma and actor Karan Kundrra. Check out the list below.

Top 10 television celebrities

Shehnaaz Gill Jannat Zubair Rahmani Tejasswi Prakash Kapil Sharma Karan Kundrra Anushka Sen Munawar Faruqui Shivangi Joshi Avneet Kaur Pearl V Puri

It is also be noted that TV’s most loved actress Mouni Roy has lost her position in the top 10 list. She is now on 11th position.

What’s your take on the above list? Comment below