Celebrity Ranks: Shehnaaz Gill TOPS, Tejasswi looses 2nd spot

Mumbai: In today’s world, small screen celebrities are no less than film stars when it comes to stardom and huge fan following. They are being loved by millions for their bold fashion sense and amazing acting skills. Some of them have become so popular that they have virtually become a part of our everyday lives. You open social media, especially Twitter, you will see at least one TV celebrity in the trending list.

Considering their popularity, how much buzz are they creating among fans and other several other factors, the entertainment news portal India Forum releases celebrity ranking list every week.

This week popular actress and Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has topped the list followed by Jannat Zubair Rahmani. BB 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash is in the third spot. Actress and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Anushka Sen has secured 4th position followed by Karan Kundrra.

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui is slowly managing to come upwards. He has grabbed the 13th spot.

The list of top 15 celebrities of the week goes as follows.

Shehnaaz Gill Jannat Zubair Rahmani Tejasswi Prakash Anushka Sen Karan Kundrra Kapil Sharma Avneet Kaur Rubina Dilaik Jasmin Bhasin Mouni Roy Hina Khan Shivangi Joshi Munawar Faruqui Pearl V Puri Nakuul Mehta

#CelebrityRanking: We're back again with the Top 20 TV Celebrity rankings on our forum. Take a look at the charts and tell us who is your favourite.



(Ranking is calculated based on Celebs Buzz, Fan Following, Social Media Engagement)https://t.co/CMVM8PFE6u pic.twitter.com/AxlEBwVOEb — India Forums (@indiaforums) May 9, 2022

