Census 2026 in Hyderabad: Walkathon organised at Necklace Road to raise awareness

Hyderabad: A grand walkathon was organised at Necklace Road in Hyderabad to spread awareness about the importance of the Census and encourage public participation in the enumeration process.

Actress Amala Akkineni attended the programme as the chief guest. Officials, volunteers, students, staff members and citizens participated in the event.

The walkathon was led by Bharathi Holikari, Director of Census, RV Karnan, GHMC Commissioner and B Santosh, Zonal Commissioner.

Slogans raised

In order to create awareness, participants carried placards and raised slogans. Officials appealed to citizens to provide accurate information and support census staff.

RV Karnan said such awareness programmes help reach different sections of society and improve community participation in nation-building activities.

The event created a lively atmosphere at Necklace Road and attracted the attention of morning walkers and visitors.

GHMC officials inspect Census work

Meanwhile, RV Karnan along with B. Santosh inspected the ongoing Census House Listing Operation at NBT Nagar in Banjara Hills.

During the inspection, officials reviewed the field-level implementation process and checked the procedures followed for house listing and collection of demographic information. The Commissioner also interacted with enumerators and supervising staff.

RV Karnan directed officials to complete the process within one month by June 9. He stressed the need for transparency, accuracy and dedication during the census exercise.

He instructed field staff to ensure that every household is covered without omission and appealed to citizens to cooperate by providing correct information to enumerators.

The Commissioner also directed Deputy Commissioners to support the census teams and involve field-level officers, bill collectors and tax inspectors in the process.