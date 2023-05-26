Central agencies shouldn’t spare anyone in recruitment scam now: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: After the Supreme Court on Friday refused to put a stay on Calcutta High Court’s direction allowing central agencies to probe Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the alleged multi-crore recruitment irregularities in state-run schools, the leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said the central agencies should not spare anyone now.

“The motive with which he (Abhishek Banerjee) had approached the apex court has not been fulfilled. The Supreme Court has decided not to interfere in the investigation process. I welcome this decision of the top court. All those involved in the recruitment scam have direct links with the Trinamool leadership. The only demand of the people of West Bengal is that the main brains behind the scam should not be spared,” the BJP leader said.

Commenting on the apex court order, Trinamool’s Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen said that Abhishek Banerjee had fearlessly faced the central agencies before also.

“He is not scared of facing them (probe agencies). But if he can be questioned on the basis of a letter by Kuntal Ghosh alleging that the central agencies were putting pressure on him to name Banerjee, why shouldn’t the leader of opposition be questioned on the basis of the letter by Saradha chit fund chief Sudipta Sen accusing Adhikari of extorting money from him,” Sen asked.

Meanwhile, Adhikari also claimed on Friday that he has written to Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, regarding a direction by the state government to write ‘Banglar Bari’ (Bengal’s Home) on the walls of the under-construction houses of the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

“In case of defiance, people are being threatened with the consequence of not releasing the next instalment of government funds for the completion of their houses,” Adhikari said in a Twitter message.