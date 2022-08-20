Central barred Telangana from buying or selling electricity

Hyderabad: The Center barred Telangana from buying or selling electricity on power exchanges.

This embargo has been imposed on 13 other states along with Telangana. Instructions were issued to Power System opeations Corporation Limited (POSECO), Indian Energy Exchange Limited (IEX), Power Exchange India Limited (PXIL) and Hindustan Power Exchange Limited (HPS).

The current embargo shall be take place from immediate effect. The other states include Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, MP, Karnataka, Manipur, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand and J&K along with 27 distribution companies (DISCOMs).

Telangana tops the states with Rs.1380 cr arrears followed by Tamil Nadu Rs.924 cr, Rajasthan Rs.500 cr, J&K Rs. 434 cr, AP Rs.412 cr, Maharashtra Rs.381 cr, Chattisgarh 274 cr, MP Rs.230 cr, Jharkhand Rs.214 cr and Bihar 172 cr.

The embargo shall not be lifted until these states clear their current bills from power plants thus giving them a clear message that they will have to clear previous dues and pay regular bills on time. These states could witness power cuts if they do not pay up quickly.

This is the first time the Centre has taken recourse to restriction on such a large scale to ensure payment to power producers. In the past such restrictions were imposed on one or two defaulting states but they were removed quickly.