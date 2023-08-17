Centre approves doubling of 2 railway lines in SCR jurisdiction

Hyderabad: Central government has approved two major projects of doubling in the Mudkhed – Medchal & Mahbubnagar – Dhone section and Guntur – Bibinagar section which falls under the jurisdiction of South Central Railway (SCR).

Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved the two railway lines.

Speaking to the media, SCR General Manager, Arun Kumar Jain said that these two projects would facilitate the introduction of new trains.

Additionally, freight or goods transportation can be enhanced to benefit Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read Hyderabad: 70000 2BHK houses to be handed over to beneficiaries soon

The 417.88 km Mudkhed-Dhone doubling project will increase the existing line capacity of the section causing smoothening of the train operations, and improving wagon turn round time.

The line will be doubled with an estimated cost of Rs 4,686.09 crore.

This will further ease the traffic congestion between Balharshah-Kazipet-Secunderabad and Kazipet-Vijayawada as goods traffic bound for North-South can be routed through the new Double Line section.

Likewise, the 239 km long Guntur – Bibinagar project, taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 2,853.23 crore is expected to generate direct employment for about 75 lakh man-days during construction.

“The project will ease operations and congestion, providing the much-required infrastructural development in one of the busiest sections of the Indian Railway,” said Arun.

The Guntur-Bibinagar section connects the southern and eastern parts of India to the central and western parts.

It is the shortest route from Secunderabad to Guntur while the Vijayawada doubling the section would improve the mobility between Secunderabad, Guntur and Vijayawada.