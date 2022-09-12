Centre asked us to sell TSRTC for Rs 1000 crores: CM KCR

CM KCR said that the center is lying that grain can be sold anywhere, hoping that if farmers are unable to do agriculture, corporate companies can be brought into the field.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Updated: 12th September 2022 4:47 pm IST
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) said on Monday that the Central government had suggested selling the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) for Rs 1000 crores. A short discussion on the Central Electricity Bill was also held in the Assembly.

On this occasion, the chief minister said, “Is it not true that free electricity is being given to farmers in Telangana? We are giving free electricity by reducing other expenses,” he said.

“The centre is giving a bumper offer in the form of an additional half percent FRBM to states that implement these reforms. Instead of giving fiscally strong states their dues, the centre is asking states to sell off their assets using the Rs 1,000 crores FRBM incentive as bait. The union finance minister is sending letters asking us to sell off the RTC,” KCR stated.

