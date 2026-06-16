Centre committed to Andhra’s development: Pralhad Joshi

Amaravati: Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday, June 16, said the Centre is committed to the development of Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is taking steps to strengthen connectivity to the state capital, Amaravati.

The Union Minister highlighted the Centre’s support for Amaravati and the state’s development initiatives.

“Under PM Modi’s leadership, the Central Government is committed to the development of Andhra Pradesh. We are increasing road and railway connectivity to Amaravati, the state capital,” Joshi said in a press release.

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He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and other leaders had fully explained the Amaravati capital issue to Prime Minister Modi.

According to the Union Minister, the Centre has provided Rs 15,000 crore for Amaravati and extended another Rs 11,000 crore through Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO). He also noted that funds have been sanctioned for a special railway line connecting Amaravati.

Joshi said Modi has created history by serving as prime minister for a longer period than the first PM of the nation, Jawaharlal Nehru, and observed that India has witnessed significant progress over the past decade.

According to Joshi, before 2014, “India was an economy in severe decline for ten years, but it has now emerged as the world’s fastest-growing major economy”.

Joshi further noted that India has become the second country in the world to achieve complete railway electrification and that electronic production has increased eightfold.

He said Naidu, Kalyan and state BJP chief PVN Madhav are working together effectively and added that the Centre is pursuing a similar path of development for Telangana as well.