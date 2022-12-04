Centre extending support to disabled: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union minister for tourism & culture G. Kishan Reddy on Saturday said the Centre was making efforts to provide equal opportunities to the disabled in the country. He said they had replaced the word disabled with persons of special abilities in order to protect their honour. He said they had included 21 types of disabilities in the year 2016 in place of 16 disabilities by enacting a modified Act. He said they had included new provisions for the benefit of the disabled and their training program.

In a statement, the Union minister said there was a need to remember the several achievements of the disabled on the occasion of International Disabled Day. He said the achievements of the disabled were an inspiration to the people of the country.

In a statement, Kishan Reddy said they were celebrating the seven successful years of the launch of Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan of the Central government and added that the Central government had taken up several welfare measures for the benefit of the disabled of the country under the scheme. He said they had come up with an app with the same name for the benefit of the scheme.

He said they had released Rs. 555.35 crore scholarships to 1.84 lakh disabled students of the country and added that the app was available in ten languages of the country. He said they had distributed ₹1182 crore worth equipment to 19.68 lakh disabled persons of the country till October 2021.