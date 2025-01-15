Centre for Deccan Studies to host symposium on Wildlife and Ecology on Jan. 20

Hyderabad: The H.K.Sherwani Centre for Deccan Studies, Maulana Azad National Urdu University is organising a symposium on Wildlife and Ecology of the Deccan on 20th January 2025 (Monday) at 10.30 am.

According to a press release from the Centre, the symposium aims to present Deccan as one of the most distinctive regions of the Indian subcontinent regarding its ecology and biodiversity. This uniqueness is evident in its flora and fauna, rock formations, and landscapes, which make the region an attractive destination. The symposium becomes important in the context of the world’s environmental crisis.

Dr. C. Suvarna, IFS, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests,

Telangana will deliver the keynote address while Kobita Dass Kolli, a well-known botanist, will talk about the ‘Life on Rocks: Unique Habitats of Hyderabad.’ On the other hand, Masood Hussain, an acclaimed photographer will discuss ‘Wildlife Conservation through Photography.’