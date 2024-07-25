Centre gave Rs 10L cr to Telangana in last 10 yrs: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy has accused the Telangana government led by chief minister A Revanth Reddy and the Congress party of using the debate and resolution against the Union budget in the state assembly as a ploy to cover up their “administrative failures”.

He claimed that the resolution was a form of “blackmail” aimed at “smearing the Centre with dirt”.

During a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday, July 24, Reddy stated that the Congress government in Telangana has been unable to deliver on its promises, such as providing guarantees, ration cards, and pensions, even after six months in power.

He reiterated the BJP’s commitment to Telangana and claimed that the Centre has sanctioned around 10 lakh crore in the last decade.

Reddy, who serves as both the Union Minister of Coal and Mines and the BJP’s Telangana president, has been vocal about the Centre’s support for the state.

He recently launched the 10th tranche of commercial coal mine auctions and called for all stakeholders in the mineral sector to work together to achieve self-reliance.

Reddy has also stated that the government has no plans to privatize Singareni Collieries Company, in which the Telangana government owns a majority stake.