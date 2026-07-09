Centre ignores Telangana farmers: MP G Vamsi Krishna

Hyderabad: Peddapalli MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna, on Thursday, July 9, criticised Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for his delayed response to the issue of increasing grain procurement in Telangana, calling it a clear case of neglect towards farmers.

In a statement, he alleged that despite repeated requests from the Congress over the last six months, the Centre failed to act to enhance procurement through the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

Vamsi Krishna pointed out the contradiction in Kishan Reddy’s position – on one hand accusing the state government of poor procurement, while on the other writing to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi seeking an increase to 35 lakh metric tonnes.

“For the last two years, the farmers of Telangana suffered losses due to the BJP government’s stance,” the MP said. “It is highly shameful that you are responding only after two years.”

He criticised the Centre’s management of Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) for failing to run it efficiently, with production not even reaching 70 per cent.

“The BJP uses religious sentiments for political gain and fails its farmers,” he said.