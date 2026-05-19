Centre imposes undeclared lockdown, claims Punjab CM

Patna: Launching a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government over rising inflation and restrictions on people, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday, May 18, said the Centre has pushed the country into an “undeclared lockdown” while hiding the true state of the economy from people.

Pointing out that the Centre artificially suppressed fuel prices until elections and is now burdening citizens immediately afterwards, Mann demanded that the Union government publicly disclose the actual status of India’s oil, gas, and gold reserves.

The Chief Minister told the media here that the state government and the Aam Aadmi Party would ensure that neither genuine voters are deleted nor fake voters added during the Special Intensive Revision process in Punjab.

Speaking on the Jaagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, he said the law has fulfilled a long-pending demand of the Sikh sangat across the globe by ensuring strict punishment for “beadbi” of Guru Granth Sahib.

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Mann said the Centre has effectively imposed an undeclared lockdown in the country.

“The consequences of these restrictions are being borne by the entire nation while the Centre continues to hide the real condition of the economy from people,” he said.

He said the Prime Minister should publicly disclose the country’s oil, gas, and gold reserves so that citizens can understand the nation’s actual condition.

“The people of the country have the right to know the truth about the economic situation. The Centre should place complete information regarding oil, gas, and gold reserves before the public instead of concealing facts.”

Mann said the Central government deliberately refrained from increasing fuel prices before Assembly elections in various states, but immediately after the elections concluded, fuel prices were increased by Rs 3 per litre and may rise further in the coming days.

“Under the guise of war in Gulf countries, people are being crushed under the burden of inflation through repeated fuel price hikes,” he added.