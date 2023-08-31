Centre likely to introduce ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill during special Parliament session

The ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill, which proposes simultaneous holding of Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections, may be introduced during Parliament’s special session scheduled from September 18 to 22, according to sources.

Currently, these elections are typically held at different times, resulting in multiple election cycles each year. The ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal aims to conduct all elections within a single cycle, possibly on the same day.

However, this proposal has faced opposition, notably from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Earlier, in January, the AAP had alleged that the ruling BJP was using this concept to legitimise the “sale and purchase” of elected representatives under its “Operation Lotus.” The party had also accused the BJP of transitioning from a parliamentary system to a presidential one. They argued that resource-rich parties could dominate state issues using financial and muscle power, potentially influencing voters’ decisions if Lok Sabha and assembly elections were held simultaneously.

The BJP, on the other hand, sees simultaneous elections as a way to facilitate development. Chief ministers from several BJP-ruled states have expressed concerns about the disruption caused by frequent elections and the implementation of the model code of conduct, which hampers developmental work. They advocate for discussions with opposition-led state governments to explore the possibility of holding simultaneous elections.

While ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill aims to ‘simplify’ the election process, it faces opposition and concerns about its potential impact on state issues and governance. The debate over this concept is expected to continue in the political arena.