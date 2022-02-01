Centre praises Telangana on 100% audit of Panchayat Institutions

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 1st February 2022 3:55 pm IST
Centre all praise for Telangana on 100 percent audit of PRIs
Centre praises Telangan for achieving 100% audit

Hyderabad: The Union Ministry for Panchayti Raj was on Monday all praises for the state, as it achieved 100% audit of the Panchayati Raj Institutions for the financial year 2020-21.

In a letter addressed to the Telangana Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar, the Union Panchayat Raj Minister , Suresh Kumar praised the state audit department for its exceptional performance as it achieved the audit of 100 percent PRIs, “The State Audit Department, Telangana has always been proactive in submitting their point of views for strengthening AuditOnline (Application),” read the letter.

The state had performed well during the Financial Year 2019-20, registering 25 % audit of the Gram Panchayats through the application. Audit Online was launched in April 2015. In his response to the letter Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao credited chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the achievement, adding that the chief minister is the “torch-bearer of transparency and accountability”.

MS Education Academy

“The Centre once again appreciated the successful efforts of Telangana Government towards AuditOnline,” said Rao.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button