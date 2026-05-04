Centre reviews implementation of welfare schemes in Telangana

The Union Secretary appreciated the state government’s efforts in effectively implementing centrally sponsored schemes.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 4th May 2026 5:45 pm IST
Officials and leaders discuss welfare schemes in Telangana during a government review meeting.
Centre reviews implementation of welfare schemes in Telangana

Hyderabad: Union Secretary Sudhansh Pant reviewed the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes at the Secretariat on Monday, May 4, and appreciated the progress while also calling for deeper impact, a release stated.

The meeting focused on key welfare initiatives aimed at marginalised communities upliftment, including pre-matric and post-matric scholarships, the protection of a civil rights framework, the construction of SC/BC hostels, a comprehensive rehabilitation of transgender persons, and the National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE).

Pant expressed confidence that enhanced financial support would be extended in the future, enabling broader coverage and greater benefits to eligible beneficiaries.

Subhan Bakery

He also appreciated the progressive initiative of the Telangana Parental Support Act, highlighting it as a noteworthy step towards social protection.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 4th May 2026 5:45 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button