Centre reviews implementation of welfare schemes in Telangana

Hyderabad: Union Secretary Sudhansh Pant reviewed the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes at the Secretariat on Monday, May 4, and appreciated the progress while also calling for deeper impact, a release stated.

The meeting focused on key welfare initiatives aimed at marginalised communities upliftment, including pre-matric and post-matric scholarships, the protection of a civil rights framework, the construction of SC/BC hostels, a comprehensive rehabilitation of transgender persons, and the National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE).

Pant expressed confidence that enhanced financial support would be extended in the future, enabling broader coverage and greater benefits to eligible beneficiaries.

He also appreciated the progressive initiative of the Telangana Parental Support Act, highlighting it as a noteworthy step towards social protection.