Centre spent Rs 10 trillion on Telangana’s development, claims Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy highlighted Telangana’s development over the last decade stating investments in various projects under the Modi government reached a staggering amount of Rs. 10 trillion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Adilabad on Monday, March 4, and launched several developmental projects worth Rs 56,000 crore.

He stated that Telangana’s national highways measured 2,500 km till 2014. “National highways were doubled in 10 years, while 2,500 km long highways were under progress,” Reddy said.

Crediting PM Modi’s initiatives, Reddy showcased the establishment of Warangal railway coach manufacturing facility and the revitalized Fertilizer Corporation of India created employment opportunities for over 3000 people.

PM Modi had recently set the groundwork for electrified railway lines and launched the first phase of MMTS. He also approved three Vande Bharat trains originating from Telangana, showcasing commitment to the state’s growth, Reddy said.

The Union minister emphasized that with Centre’s assistance, the Metro Rail project, including gap funding and the rehabilitation of forty railway stations was achieved.

“Regardless of the party in power in the state,” Reddy added, “Funding was approved for 11 irrigation projects essential for Telangana’s development.”