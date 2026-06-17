Centre, Telangana spar over delayed Hyderabad Metro rail funds

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has written to Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy seeking his intervention to release a pending loan instalment for the Hyderabad Metro Rail project, even as the Union minister earlier saying that technical issues remained unresolved and that the state was resorting to a blame game.

In a seven-page letter to Kishan Reddy, the Chief Minister said the state government had fulfilled all preconditions for the takeover of Hyderabad Metro Phase-I and for the proposed Phase-II expansion, but that funds sanctioned by the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had not come through despite repeated follow-up.

What the CM’s letter says

The first instalment of the IRFC loan was due on June 15, 2026. Revanth Reddy said the state had already paid an advance amount of Rs 84.32 crore as required under the agreement, completing all formalities on its end.

He urged Kishan Reddy to take up the matter with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and ensure the sanctioned amount is released without further delay. He also offered to personally attend a meeting with relevant officials and submit supporting documents if any additional information was needed.

The letter also detailed the proposed Metro Phase-II expansion, which envisages seven corridors spanning 122.9 kilometres across the city at an estimated cost of Rs 38,595 crore.

Also Read Kishan Reddy refutes stalling IRFC loan for Hyderabad Metro

Kishan Reddy hits back

Earlier, the Union Minister rejected the charge that the Centre was blocking the funds. Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad on Tuesday, June 16, Kishan Reddy said the release of the Rs 13,600 crore refinanced loan involved technical issues that the state government needed to resolve by sitting across the table with Central officials.

He said the Centre had already contributed Rs 1,200 crore to Hyderabad Metro’s Phase-I, and pointed to other Central projects for the state, including the Zaheerabad Industrial Smart City, the NTPC Thermal Power Plant and paddy procurement from Telangana, as evidence of the Modi government’s commitment to the state’s development.

“The central government is committed to the development of Hyderabad, irrespective of which political party is in power. We will not show any bias,” Kishan Reddy said, adding that Revanth Reddy was resorting to a blame game to cover up his own failures.