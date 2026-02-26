Centre, Telangana talk skilling to boost overseas jobs for youth

Hyderabad: Telangana Labour, Employment and Mines Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy on Thursday, February 26, underscored the need for close coordination between the central and state governments in skill training, course selection, passport services and immigration procedures to create better overseas employment opportunities for youth.

Interacting with senior officials of the Union Ministry of External Affairs at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat in Hyderabad, the minister said structured foreign language training, along with domain skills, was crucial to enhancing global employability.

Venkatswamy stressed the need to develop a strong ecosystem of mentors and career guides to prepare the candidates for international placements. He said expanding language training facilities in tandem with professional courses would significantly increase overseas job placements.

During the meeting, officials reviewed programmes being implemented by both the Centre and the state to facilitate overseas placements.

The delegation included Secretary (Consular, Passport, Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) Sripriya Ranganathan, Joint Secretary (Overseas Employment) and Protector General of Emigrants Surinder Bhagat and Regional Passport Officer, Hyderabad, Ajith John Joshua.

Sripriya noted that coordinated efforts were underway to provide structured training to students aspiring for foreign employment. She appreciated the initiatives being taken by the Telangana government in promoting overseas placements, emphasising that the cultural orientation of youth heading abroad remained a priority for the Centre.

Highlighting the importance of institutional partnerships, she said connecting corporate training institutions with overseas employers would yield better outcomes and instill confidence among foreign partners.

She also stressed the need to curb illegal immigration at the grassroots level and sought the state government’s cooperation in strengthening awareness and monitoring mechanisms. Certifications issued by state government institutions, she said, could be ratified by central agencies through coordinated processes.

Labour, Employment, Training and Factories (LETF) Special Secretary Dana Kishore briefed the delegation on the initiatives being undertaken by Telangana Overseas Manpower Company (TOMCOM). He stated that Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) were being upgraded into Advanced Technology Centres (ATC) to produce industry-ready professionals.

“Several certifications issued in the state are already recognised by the central bodies, such as the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET),” he added.

Issues relating to passport issuance and the need to create greater awareness on safe and legal immigration procedures at the time of passport application were also discussed in detail.