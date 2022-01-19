Centre to amend service rule to ensure availability of IAS officers

New Delhi: With an aim to ensure the sufficient number of the IAS officers for the Central deputation, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions is planning to amend the existing service rules of IAS (cadre) Rules, 1954, officials said.

According to officials, the Ministry’s proposal will ensure a greater say of the Centre compared to the States and Union Territories or from the joint cadre.

The Central move came after it found that states have not released adequate numbers of IAS officers as part of the central deputation reserve despite several reminders by the Ministry of the Personnel.

The officials also said the Centre has proposed that each state government shall make available for deputation to the central government such a number of eligible officers of various levels, to the extent of the Central Deputation Reserve prescribed under existing regulations, adjusted proportionately by the number of officers available with the state government concerned against the total authorized strength of the state cadre at a given point of time.

In case of any disagreement, the matter shall be decided by the central government and the state government or state governments concerned shall give effect to the decision of the central government ‘within a specified time’, as the existing rules did not mention any time limit for deciding on such disagreement.

The Ministry sent the proposal to seek changes in IAS (Cadre) Service Rule, 1954, to all the state government on December 20 last year and were asked to respond by January 5, 2022 with their comments.

The Centre had written to all Chief Secretaries of states and UTs in June last year, to nominate more officers for central deputation at the level of deputy secretary, director and joint secretary, citing their shortage to the Central Staffing Scheme on central deputation.

It was also requested that a larger number of officers may kindly be recommended for the appointment at Deputy Secretary /Director/Joint Secretary level under the Central Staffing Scheme so that the central deputation reserve/ deputation reserves are duly utilised for this purpose, the Ministry had said in letter written to state governments.

However, after the Centre’s move, sharp criticism erupted from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to roll back the proposal as this amendment, if implemented, will affect states’ administration.