Centre’s intervention in judiciary a danger: Former Karnataka SC judge

Mysuru: Former Karnataka Lokayukta and Supreme Court judge, Justice N. Santhosh Hegde (retd) on Tuesday termed the Union government’s intervention in the appointment of judges and in the judicial system incorrect and “dangerous”.

At an interaction programme with media, he underlined that the executive should not intervene with the judiciary. “This kind of intervention is a dangerous development,” he warned.

“The politicians will not have any knowledge about the judiciary. If this is the case, it is not tenable to intervene in the appointment of judges or in the matters of judiciary,” Hegde said.

“I didn’t know much about the society before becoming Lokayukta. Those who become rich will get all the respect. Those who come out of jail are received with grand welcome,” he said.

Hegde further said that there is danger of the country getting divided on the lines of religion and language. However, one can’t say when it is going to happen, he added.

“Corruption is rampant in the country. The representatives of the people are having the feeling of being owners of the people. The politicians are just talking about corruption and making allegations against each other. No one wants to correct it,” he said.

If this situation continues, people will rebel against the system, he said, but added that he wouldn’t know when this situation will come.

“I got many awards, recognitions. I have donated money to organisations. I have not accepted money from anyone. I own an apartment and nothing else. We have to be clean,” he said.

Hedge also said that the delay in disposal of cases should not happen, but society is getting a different message as mediators are being approached for solutions.