CEO of NSO group, famed for Israeli spyware Pegasus, steps down

The chief executive of Israeli spyware firm, Shalev Hulio of NSO group has stepped down from his position and chief operating officer Yaron Shohat is appointed to look after the reorganisation of the company until the next CEO is appointed.

A source close to the company assured us on Sunday that about 100 employees will be released as a part of the firm’s reorganisation and Shohat will guide the company until the board appoints a new CEO.

The security company, which makes Pegasus software, has been facing legal action as its tools were used by governments and other agencies to hack the smartphones of protesters, human rights activists and journalists.

NSO also said that its technology is planned to help catch terrorists, paedophiles and criminals and is handed over to “vetted and legitimate” government clients, although it keeps its client list confidential.

Shohat was quoted as saying by Reuters, “The company’s products remain in high demand with governments and law enforcement agencies because of its cutting-edge technology and proven ability to assist these customers in fighting crime and terror.”

“NSO will ensure that the company’s groundbreaking technologies are used for rightful and worthy purposes,” he further added.