Chahal caught vaping inside flight to Hyderabad? Video trends

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is once again making headlines, and this time too, it has nothing to do with his on-field performance. The Punjab Kings spinner has landed in controversy after a viral social media post alleged that he was seen vaping during a flight journey with his IPL teammates.

The controversy began after an X user shared clips and screenshots from a vlog uploaded by fellow Punjab Kings player Arshdeep Singh. According to the claims, the team was travelling from Ahmedabad to Hyderabad when Chahal was allegedly caught vaping on the flight.

The user further alleged that the original vlog was later edited and shortened, with portions featuring Chahal reportedly removed from the final upload. Soon after the clips surfaced online, the matter quickly gained traction on social media, sparking debate among cricket fans and internet users.

While some criticised the alleged act, others came forward in Chahal’s support. A section of fans claimed that the spinner may have simply been mocking Riyan Parag, who was recently involved in a separate vaping controversy during the IPL match.

Yuzi Vaping on Flight ?? How did he took it inside flight?? CISF doesn't allow Vapes or E-Cigarettes on Flights! #IPL2026 #PBKS #YuziChahalpic.twitter.com/251KtppCmn — Ankan Kar (@AnkanKar) May 7, 2026

For the unversed, Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag was fined 25 percent of his match fee and handed one demerit point by the BCCI after he was allegedly caught vaping inside the team dressing room during an IPL match.

Despite the growing buzz online, neither Chahal nor Arshdeep Singh has issued any statement regarding the viral claims. Punjab Kings has also remained silent on the matter so far.

Chahal’s previous smoking video

Interestingly, this is not the first time Chahal has found himself in controversy recently. Last month, another viral clip allegedly showed the cricketer smoking while driving a luxury car in Chandigarh. In the video, Chahal was reportedly seen taking a puff from a cigarette before throwing the lit cigarette butt onto the road, triggering criticism online.

Even though no official action has been announced in either case, the latest controversy has once again pushed the Indian spinner into the spotlight.