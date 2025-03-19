Chahal, Dhanashree’s divorce: What’s the final alimony amount?

Mumbai: For months, there have been many rumors about cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, Dhanashree Verma, separating. Now, it is official. The couple has applied for divorce, and the Bombay High Court has allowed them to skip the usual six-month waiting period.

Quick Divorce Before IPL 2025

The Bombay High Court has ordered the family court to finalize their divorce by March 20, 2025. This decision was made because Chahal is set to play in IPL 2025, starting on March 22.

#Breaking Bombay High Court has overturned a Family Court decision that denied the request to waive the statutory cooling-off period for the divorce of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma under the Hindu Marriage Act.#BombayHC #YuzvendraChahal pic.twitter.com/5hdwLFEtIM — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) March 19, 2025

Earlier, the family court did not allow them to skip the waiting period because Chahal had not fully paid the agreed alimony. He was supposed to pay Rs. 4.75 crore but had only paid Rs. 2.37 crore by February 20. The High Court ruled that the remaining payment could be made after the divorce.

Chahal and Dhanashree have lived separately since June 2022. They filed for divorce in February 2025. Since they have been apart for over two years and agreed on their settlement, the court saw no need for more delay.

This ruling allows Chahal to focus on IPL 2025 without legal issues. Their divorce is expected to be finalized by March 20, 2025.