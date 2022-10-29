Challenges before UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

As Rishi Sunak takes over the reins in Great Britain several issues have cropped up needing his decision as the country’s leader.

India’s Prime Minister Modi called him to congratulate and remind him of the pending conclusion of the Free Trade Agreement.

The FTA is a comprehensive and balanced free trade agreement between India and the UK, which is being negotiated since the beginning of the year and was to be concluded by Diwali.

The trade negotiations hoped to cover 60 percent goods (going upto 90 percent by the time the agreement was finalised) and 40 percent services in its ambit.

The two-way trade between India and UK is around USD 50 billion, USD 35 billion for goods and USD 15 billion for services.

The conclusion of the negotiations was held up as Britain got busy deciding on its Prime Minister.

India is also keen to strengthen its comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the UK, which again is going to take time and several rounds of negotiations.

Immigration issue

The other major issue which is going to keep the British prime minister busy is going to be the immigration issue, which Sunak acknowledges is “challenging and complex”.

Rishi Sunak’s own stand is clearly against influx of immigrants into England. His re-appointment of Suella Braverman in his cabinet as the home secretary, who is known for her hardline stand on immigrants, is a clear indication as to what is going to be Sunak’s forthcoming immigration policy.

Sunak himself has on earlier occasions declared that he would prefer reduction in immigrant population.

Braverman is reported to have said, “Look at migration in this country – the largest group of people who overstay are Indian migrants.”

The issue which has got into controversy is climate change with Sunak having deciding to forego attending Climate Change summit Cop 27 at Sharm el-Sheikh, in Egypt, from 6 to 18 November, despite strong criticism that Sunak is avoiding serious global issues and a lack of leadership.

Climate change is an area where leadership is demonstrated by world leaders on this global issue.

Environmental groups have accused the Sunak government of not taking the climate crisis seriously.

The reason that PM will be busy giving final touches to the forthcoming budget has not assuaged the critics.

Opposition leader Starmer commented “Britain showing up to work with world leaders is an opportunity to grasp. Not an event to shun.