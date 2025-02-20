Champions Trophy 2025: Last chance to grab tickets in Dubai

Cricket fans including Indians in Dubai, this is your final chance to purchase tickets for the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Dubai.

The Emirates Cricket Board now provides physical Champions Trophy 2025 tickets through the box office located in Dubai Sports City near the Dubai International Stadium.

Key details

Fans can obtain physical tickets by visiting the box office located in Canal Parking which is approximately 200 m away from Dubai International Stadium.

Tickets can be purchased for the following matches at the Box Office:

February 20: Bangladesh vs India

March 2: New Zealand vs India

March 4: First Semi-Final

All these matches will be held at Dubai International Stadium. Additionally, the matches will commence at 1 pm UAE time, with gates opening at 10 am.

Notably, the tickets for the highly anticipated Pakistan vs India match that will be held on Sunday, February 23 are not available at the box office. Fans are scrambling for tickets and flights to Dubai.

Also Read Photos: ICC Champions Trophy set to start

“The Emirates Cricket Board has organized box office ticket sales for three ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 matches located in Dubai Sports City. Physical tickets are now available at the box office to assist fans who have been unable to secure the highly in-demand tickets for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025”, Gulf News reported.