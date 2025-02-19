Photos: ICC Champions Trophy set to start

Dubai/Karachi: Intrigue, uncertainty, backstage drama. The ICC Champions Trophy has seen it all even before the curtains go up on the tournament and it would only get more stirring over the next three weeks, starting with the opening clash between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi.

Eight teams will vie for a trophy, often talked up as tougher to win than the World Cup, and also to script a new chapter in their own cricketing story. While India will fight it out in Dubai, others will be primarily based in Pakistan, which would get to host its first ICC event since the 1996 World Cup.

Also Read IPL 2025: Check out the full list of matches to be played in Hyderabad

Dubai: A view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium which is scheduled to host India’s games of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, in Dubai, UAE, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (PTI Photo)