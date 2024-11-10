Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan may take India to court for refusing to travel

Pakistan may approach the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over India’s refusal to travel for the Champions Trophy 2025, sources suggest.

The Indian cricket team’s participation has been a topic of debate due to the longstanding political tensions between the two nations, with no bilateral series in over a decade. While Pakistan travelled to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup, it remains uncertain if India will visit Pakistan in 2025.

Reports indicated that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) proposed a ‘hybrid’ model, where India would play its matches in Dubai. However, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi denied such communication, emphasizing that no matches would be held outside Pakistan.

Earlier, PTI reported that BCCI informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) of India’s stance on not travelling to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025. “This is an ICC event, and BCCI has communicated to the global body that India will not travel to Pakistan,” a BCCI source said, requesting anonymity.

The scheduling of the tournament will be finalized once the ICC informs the host nation, typically 100 days before the event.

Naqvi, who is also a federal interior minister, stated that if India does not come to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025, he would consult with his government for further directions. Given Dubai’s capacity and the existing infrastructure, it is considered an ideal venue for India’s matches, having successfully hosted the Women’s T20 World Cup last month.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have kept the two countries from playing bilateral series since 2012-13, with both teams only meeting in ICC events and the Asia Cup. India has not travelled to Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup due to strained political relations.

The International Cricketing Council (ICC) has decided to cancel an event that was to take place in Pakistan’s Lahore city on November 11 due to the ongoing scheduling dispute and disagreements.

According to Cricbuzz, ICC intended to use November 11 as a 100-day kick-off tournament.

“The schedule is not yet confirmed, we are still in discussion with the host and participating nations on the Champion Trophy 2025 calendar. Once confirmed we will announce through our normal channels,” said ICC official was quoted by Cricbuzz.

Downplaying the controversy surrounding the India-Pakistan scheduling dispute, the ICC official said, “It was only a champion tour flag-off and tournament/branding launch. The event is still in the works, though maybe rescheduled because Lahore outdoor activities are difficult right now.”

The Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled to be held from February 19 to March 9.

(with inputs of PTI)