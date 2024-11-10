Champions Trophy: ICC cancels event in Lahore over scheduling dispute

The International Cricketing Council (ICC) has decided to cancel an event which was to take place in Pakistan’s Lahore city on November 11 due to the ongoing scheduling dispute and disagreements.

According to Cricbuzz, ICC intended to use November 11 as a 100-day kick-off tournament until the Champion Trophy from February 19 to March 9 next year.

“The schedule is not yet confirmed, we are still in discussion with the host and participating nations on the Champion Trophy calender. Once confirmed we will announce through our normal channels,” said ICC official was quoted by Cricbuzz.

Downplaying the controversy surrounding the India-Pakistan scheduling dispute, the ICC official said, “It was only a trophy tour flag off and tournament/branding launch. The event is still in the works, though maybe rescheduled because of Lahore outdoor activities are difficult right now.”

This development leaves the ICC and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to explore alternative arrangements likely involving a hybrid model. Under this plan, India would play its matches at a different venue, while the remaining tournament would be held in Pakistan.

The Champion Trophy was initially planned to be held in several cities of Pakistan, including Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi. The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) informed the ICC that they had not received approval for travelling to Pakistan for the series by the Indian Government.

This arrangement would involve moving some matches, especially those featuring India to the UAE.