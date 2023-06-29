Chandra Shekhar had got death threat on Facebook

chandrashekhar azad

Amethi: Four days before he was shot at, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad had received a death threat from a Facebook page called Kshatriya of Amethi.

“Chandra Shekhar ko jis din marenge, Amethi ke Thakur hi marenge – wo bhi din dahade beech chaurahe,” the post read.

After the attack on him on Wednesday evening, a post on the same page said, “Bach gaya sala, agli baar nahi bachega.” Both the posts are now going viral on the social media while the FB page has been deleted.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Amethi police have registered an FIR against unnamed persons. Gauriganj circle officer, Mayank Dwiwedi said that necessary action would be taken in the matter after proper investigation.

