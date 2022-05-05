Chandrababu Naidu claims AP will deal with Rs 11L Cr debt by 2024

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday cautioned the people to get ready to face a total state debt of Rs 11 lakh Crores by 2024 as the Jagan Mohan Reddy led government was bringing in massive loans.

“He has made debt to reach Rs. 8 Lakh Cr in just three years. He is sure to make another 3 Lakh Cr loans in the next two years. Who will pay all this debt? Ultimately, every family in the state will have to share this burden,” said Naidu.

Addressing a meeting of party activists in Visakhapatnam, the TDP chief asserted that their party always stood for development. “CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has already proved what unlimited destruction his party could inflict on the state already. The TDP will come back to power to bring the state back on the path of prosperity,” he stated.

Naidu stressed the need for the TDP to rule the state for the next 30 years if the people should enjoy a better future. Towards this goal, the TDP cadres will take ‘Badude Badudu’ protests to every doorstep in their communities and localities, he stated.

Naidu asserted that Jagan Reddy’s leg was an ‘iron leg’ and nothing good would come of it for the people. “If anybody had A/C, their ration cards were being cut. If anybody consumed more than 300 units in any month, they were cutting the Amma Vodi scheme.”

Naidu deplored that Jagan Reddy brought a rule by ‘political psychos’ which could be eliminated only by the TDP. “This government has created psychos and goondas in every village. All the villagers should become united so as to suppress these organised criminals. The TDP has got a previous record of suppressing factionists, terrorists and communal forces,” he stated.

Naidu said the next TDP regime would form an administrative tribunal to punish all those who were guilty of harassing their activists now.