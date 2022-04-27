Chandrababu Naidu fails to appear before Andhra Women’s Commission

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma on Wednesday said action will be taken as per law against TDP chief and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and TDP leader Bonda Uma for not appearing before the Commission.

Naidu and Bonda Uma did not appear before the Commission in response to the notice issued to them following April 23 incident when their visit to the victim of a gang-rape victim at a government hospital here has sparked a row.

Padma told media persons that Naidu and Bonda Uma were summoned to tell them how to behave with a rape victim. She said since they have not appeared despite notices, the Commission will take opinion from legal experts and proceed accordingly.

The Commission Chairperson had issued notice Naidu and Bonda Uma for outraging and insulting her modesty while the main opposition party had slammed her for misusing her office to issue notice when they had gone to the hospital to demand justice for the victim.

Uproarious scenes were witnessed at Government Hospital Vijayawada when Naidu, who is Leader of Opposition in Assembly, visited the hospital to meet a mentally challenged woman, who was gang-raped by three employees of the hospital.

Padma, who was already at the hospital to meet the victim, had to face an angry protest by TDP supporters, who raised slogans asking her to go back.

Naidu and Bonda Uma were issued notices by Padma under Section 14 (1) of A.P. Women’s Commission Act 1998. Both were directed to appear before the Commission on April 27 to give explanation.

Padma said when she was visiting the hospital to meet the victim, Naidu’s henchmen wantonly created a scene and also used abusive language, outraging and insulting her modesty.

The TDP argued that Chairperson does not have the power to issue notice, but Padma insisted that she has and pointed out that the Commission issues 50-60 notices every week.

Meanwhile, TDP women’s wing staged protest at Commission’s office in Mangalagiri. The protest led by Telugu Mahila President V. Anita created a tense situation.

The protestors including the victim’s family members demanded stringent action against the culprits.

Anita submitted a memorandum to Padma, seeking details of the action taken in rape cases.

The 23-year-old mentally challenged woman was gang-raped by three contract employees of Government General Hospital by confining her to a room in the hospital for 30 hours.

The victim’s family alleged that lack of action by the police on her complaint about her disappearance led to the shocking incident.