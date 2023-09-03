Chandrayaan-3, Aditya-L1 spearhead India’s ‘Amrit Kaal’: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh has said Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1 spearhead India’s ‘Amrit Kaal’ growth journey over the next 25 years.

Union minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, said this while launching the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign at Tikri-1B Panchayat in district Udhampur which marks the beginning of the Amrit Kalash Yatras starting all over the country which includes a collection of soil and rice from every household symbolising the participation of the people in the prosperity of the motherland.

Jitendra Singh also urged people to participate in Amrit Kalash Yatras, take the ‘Panch Pran’ pledge, and commit to India’s progress and development so as to witness India reaching its zenith in 2047.

India is at the crossroads of realising resilient economic growth for its people during the next 25 years – what the government has described as the country’s “Amrit Kaal”.

During the inauguration, Jitendra Singh said, that India’s recent space marvels have only been possible under PM Narendra Modi who has opened up new vistas for India’s space sector through the public-private partnership model and now the ‘sky is not the limit’ dictum has become true for India’s space sector.

The last nine years have witnessed a quantum jump in India’s space journey, making India standing at par with NASA, and Roscosmos, among others, which are now collaborating with ISRO for space expeditions, Jitendra Singh added.

Further, he said the supremacy that India has evidently demonstrated before the world in terms of its human resources and human calibre through cost-effective means despite constrained resources has put India as a frontline nation and a scientific-cum-economic force to reckon with.

Shifting the focus to its next space odyssey after successfully placing a lander on the moon’s uncharted South Pole region, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched from Sriharikota on Saturday the country’s maiden solar mission — Aditya-L1.

On August 23, India took a giant leap as the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the moon’s South Pole, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat and bringing to an end the disappointment over the crash landing of the Chandrayaan-2, four years ago. Overall, India became the fourth country – after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon’s surface.