Hyderabad: After 10 years, a man was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment for raping his minor daughter in 2015.

The case came to light in 2021 after the vicitm’s mother filed a police complaint that the accused Arshad Hussain had raped his elder daughter, threating her against informing the family.

On March 28, 2025, a Chandrayangutta court sent the accused to prison and levied a Rs 10,000 fine on him. He has further been directed to compensate the victim for Rs 5,00,000.