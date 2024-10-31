Chandrayangutta residents suffer amid unhygienic conditions, mosquito menace

Hyderabad: Residents of Tulsinagar of Bandlaguda in Chandrayangutta are facing problems due to unhygienic conditions in the locality. A pond in the locality became a ground for mosquitoes resulting in problems for the local families.

Shaik Nayeem, an auto driver complains several children have fallen ill due to the unhygienic conditions and are often forced to visit hospitals and shell out hard-earned money for treatment.

The open ground near the pond has become into garbage dumping ground. Mounds of household waste are seen dumped at the spot and goats munching the garbage and trash.

Hameeda Begum, a local resident complained some people set ablaze the garbage as a means to dispose of it. “The GHMC workers themselves adopt this method when we ask them to clean the place,” she claimed.

The local population comprises BPL families who depend on daily wages for their survival. The residents want the authorities to hold health camps and conduct special drives to clean the trash and rid the area of mosquito menace.