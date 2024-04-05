Changes made in Vijay Deverakonda’s movie Family Star

Hyderabad: Family Star, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, hit theaters on April 5th. However, just before its release, the CBFC raised objections regarding the use of cuss words in the film.

The CBFC found five instances of objectionable language in Family Star. The filmmakers were asked to remove these words from the romantic comedy. The board also noted that one of the songs in the movie had too many liquor brands visible. When it first came out, Family Star had a U/A certificate. It was 2 hours and 43 minutes long.

Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming romantic family drama film, Family Star. (Source: X)

The filmmakers responded to the CBFC’s concerns by making the required changes. Family Star has now been censored with a U certificate, making it suitable for audiences of all ages. The movie will be a family entertainer with 2 hours and 30 minutes runtime. This revised certification was granted just a day ahead of the film’s release.

This movie marks Vijay Deverakonda and Parasuram Petla’s second collaboration together. Their first project was for the hit film “Geetha Govindam,” which came out in 2018. For Mrunal Thakur, this is her third Telugu film, following Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna.

The film is being produced by Dil Raju for Sri Venkateswara Creations. KU Mohanan will be the cinematographer, with Marthand K Venkatesh as editor.