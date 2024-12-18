Chaos in Mumbai local train as naked man enters women’s compartment

Chaos ensued in a woman’s coach in Mumbai when a man entered the train completely naked on Monday, December 16. The man entered the AC local travelling from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Kalyan, at the Ghatkopar station.

Women in the compartment started screaming in anger as the man stood near the door. The motorman was alerted to stop the train after which a ticket checker pushed the man out onto the platform. A video of the incident went viral on social media the next day, December 17.

People reacting to the video criticized the lapses in security which allowed the man to enter a train completely naked.

According to a report by ToI on December 18, the Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP) registered an FIR against the man who remains unidentified.

The report states that the man was deboarded, he was spotted by two home guards, unaware of what he had done, dressed him and put him on another CSMT-bound train. The home guards were later informed of the incident by the GRP who was called on the train.

The police have said that on Monday the man was seen lying on the Ghatkopar station with a shirt and shorts on. When the CSMT-Kalyan train arrived the man took off his clothes and boarded the train.

Examining the CCTV footage police have said that the man got off at Matunga station the home guards had boarded him on and then proceeded to beg for money. Later he purchased some food and left on another CSMT bound local.

The police have booked him for obscene acts under BNS (Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita) and for unauthorised entry into a ladies’ compartment under the Indian Railways Act.

Sources from GRP have said the man might be suffering from a mental condition which will be evaluated after they trace him.