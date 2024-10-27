Chaotic governace, targetting family: KTR responds to farmhouse raid

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) here on Sunday, October 27, accused the Telangana government of chaotic governance and targeting family and relatives.

He was responding to the raids by excise department officials at his brother-in-law Raj Pakala’s farmhouse earlier in the day and the subsequent arrest of party leaders.

Talking to reporters, he said, “The false cases are a result of pointing out Revanth’s corruption, illegal activities, and failures. Despite no illegal activities on our part, there is a malicious campaign and political conspiracy against us by the government.”

He said that the Congress government had failed to deliver and hence resorted to conspiracies.

“Since yesterday, there has been an absurd attempt to conspire against us. BRS leaders are fighting without compromise, walking the path taught by KCR. They are being slapped with false cases for exposing Revanth’s corruption and failures like the civil supplies scam and the Musi scam. Unable to confront us politically, they resort to conspiracies. We have braved challenges and have been in this struggle. We are not afraid of Revanth Reddy’s plots,” he said.

On the raid at his brother-in-law Raj Pakala’s farmhouse, KTR said that it was a housewarming ceremony attended by family and friends. “Some people are maliciously labelling it as a ‘rave party’. The officials clearly stated that no drugs were found, so why this malicious campaign?” he asked.

“Even though I wasn’t there, they are spreading baseless news with my name,” he added.

‘Misusing state machinery’

BRS general secretary Soma Bharat accused the government of “misusing state machinery” to intimidate party members.

He claimed authorities conducted a six-hour search at Raj Pakala’s residence, finding no incriminating evidence and described the operation as a tactic to divert attention from pressing public issues.

“The government is more focused on raids and arrests than addressing real concerns,” Bharat stated, alleging that recent actions are fractionally motivated to undermine BRS leaders. “These deliberate measures are aimed at creating distractions from substantive discussions,” he added.

Meanwhile, excise and police officers reportedly broke into Raj Pakala’s residence to search as he was not available for questioning.

Earlier, Raj Pakala who was initially charged with excise violations, has now been named as the prime accused and charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act by the Mokila police.

On October 26, Mokila police received credible information about the party at Pakala’s farmhouse featuring unauthorized foreign liquor and drugs. Acting swiftly, a raid was conducted involving Narsingi police, the special operations team (SOT), and excise officials. Upon arrival, authorities found 22 men and 16 women gathered, with some attempting to flee but being apprehended.

The search conducted uncovered various items, including poker coins, playing cards, and three aluminium briefcases filled with poker paraphernalia. Additionally, 17 bottles of unauthorized liquor were seized by the excise department.

BRS MLAs arrested

Following BRS’s strong reaction to the allegations against KTR its leaders including Quthbullapur MLA KP Vivekanand Goud, Korutla MLA K Sanjay Kumar, Krishank and former MLA Balka Suman were arrested by the city police on Sunday. They had gathered at the party’s working president KTR’s residence.