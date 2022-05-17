Character must be main criteria for matrimonial alliances: Du Ba Du Message

Hyderabad: Siasat and Millat Fund organized the 113th Du Ba Du matrimonial alliance program on Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm at Red Rose Palace near Haj House Nampally Hyderabad. Editor of Siasat Daily Zahid Ali Khan was the chief guest of the program.

Syed Asgar, an English lecturer, congratulated Zahid Ali Khan, Zaheeruddin Khan, and Amer Ali Khan for providing this matrimonial platform for parents in city and districts. “The girls and boys must be given counseling before marriage to make their marital life successful,” he said.

Managing editor of Siasat Zaheeruddin Ali Khan and other at Du Ba Du program

Dr Nazim Ali said that the parents must give importance to character and religious background of the candidates for alliances. “Unfortunately job criteria seems to be the sole preference of the parents these days which is leading to delayed marriages. Character must be the main criteria for matrimonial alliances.”

Dr nazim Ali Qasim also spoke about the dangers of inter-marriages and warned about its negative consequences and advised Muslims to avoid such marriages.

A large number of parents attended the program where the registration of 40 boys and 35 girls took place.

Munawar Hussain Brother MLA, Jafar Hussain Meraj, Adil Gandhi Founder and Convener of United democratic Alliance New Delhi, Zahoor Ahmed Jafri vice Tahsildar Udgiril, Mohammed Usman Railway department and other prominent personalities attended the program.

Many parents and guardians thanked Zaheeruddin Ali Khan for conducting this program.

The parents were shown the photos of boys and girls. Du-ba-Du program is gaining popularity not only in Telangana and its districts but in other parts of the country as well as in the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and other countries.

The telecast of Du Ba Du program was telecasted on YouTube, Facebook, and Siasat TV to enable those living abroad to contact.