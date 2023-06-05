Hyderabad: Charge sheet filed against Sharmila for assaulting police personnel

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police on Monday filed a charge sheet against YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader Y.S. Sharmila in a case of assaulting police personnel.

The police filed the charge sheet in Nampally Criminal Court.

Following this development, the court has issued summons to Sharmila, directing her to appear before it.

Banjara Hills police had registered a case against Sharmila and her two drivers were also booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On a complaint by a sub-inspector of police, a case was booked against Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

She was sent to judicial custody the same day but the next day she was released on bail.

Sharmila and her drivers were under IPC sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 427 (Mischief causing damage)

Another case was booked under IPC section 337 (Causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life, or the personal safety of others).

The incident had occured on April 24 when a police team had gone to Sharmila’s house following information that she was going to the office of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leak.

Since there was no permission for her visit to the SIT office, the police personnel were trying to explain the same to her but she sat on protest and allegedly assaulted police personnel.

A driver of Sharmila’s car also did not stop the car on the order of police and hit them, injuring constable Giribabu.

The YSRTP leader allegedly assaulted two sub-inspectors and a woman constable.