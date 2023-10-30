Charminar MLA Mumtaz Khan may join Congress if AIMIM denies ticket

Hyderabad: With All India Majlis-e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) indicating that Charminar MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan may not get the party ticket this election, the latter is reportedly making efforts to continue as an MLA even if the mandate comes from Congress.

Speculation are rife that the sitting MLA from Charminar may find a place in the Congress’ 3rd list of candidates for Telangana Assembly polls.

Since the AIMIM sent across the word to Mumtaz Khan that he ‘must now retire’ and the party would not offer him a ticket again, the six-term MLA tried to secure the same ticket for his son, Imtiyaz. However, as the party leadership seems to be in no mood to yield, Mumtaz may join Congress if they agree to field him from Charminar.

In an attempt to persuade him, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi met Mumtaz Khan and explained the party’s stand and its future course of action. As per AIMIM sources, Mumtaz Khan agreed and said he would not contest the elections and the issue ‘ended’.

However, the development may not go down well with staunch supporters of Mumtaz Khan. They will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the MLA is in the fray again. While all this is happening, unconfirmed reports suggest that Mumtaz Khan will soon join Congress and the party may agree to field him from Charminar seat again.