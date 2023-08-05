Charminar to stay illuminated throughout year, announces Kishan

The four minarets, adorned in tricolour, will shine as soon as it becomes dark. It will be switched off once the monument is closed.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 6th August 2023 2:55 am IST
Charminar was illuminated with the tricolour on Saturday. The lights will be lit throughout the year, ASI said.

Hyderabad: Good news for Hyderabadis as the city’s historical Charminar will be illuminated with tricolour throughout the year. Union minister for culture G Kishan Reddy inaugurated the event on Saturday, August 5 in the presence of state tourism minister V Srinivas Goud.

The move is in collaboration with the National Culture Fund (NCF), Indian Oil Foundation (IOF) and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

According to reports, Charminar will shine as soon as it becomes dark. The lights will be switched off once the monument is closed.

