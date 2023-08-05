Charminar to stay illuminated throughout year, announces Kishan

Hyderabad: Good news for Hyderabadis as the city’s historical Charminar will be illuminated with tricolour throughout the year. Union minister for culture G Kishan Reddy inaugurated the event on Saturday, August 5 in the presence of state tourism minister V Srinivas Goud.

The move is in collaboration with the National Culture Fund (NCF), Indian Oil Foundation (IOF) and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

According to reports, Charminar will shine as soon as it becomes dark. The lights will be switched off once the monument is closed.