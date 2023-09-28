ChatGPT can now browse the web to provide info in real time

Published: 28th September 2023 1:50 pm IST
Open AI (Representative Image)

San Francisco: Microsoft-owned OpenAI has announced that its AI chatbot ChatGPT can once more browse the web for current information, providing answers taken directly from “current and authoritative” sources, which it cites in its responses.

The company rolled out the feature called ‘Browse with Bing” which is only open to those with Plus and Enterprise subscriptions for now, but it will roll out “to all users soon”.

“ChatGPT can now browse the internet to provide you with current and authoritative information, complete with direct links to sources. It is no longer limited to data before September 2021,” OpenAI wrote on X on Wednesday.

“Browsing is available to Plus and Enterprise users today, and we’ll expand to all users soon. To enable, choose Browse with Bing in the selector under GPT-4,” it added.

Microsoft’s Bing Chat on Windows, the Edge browser, and third-party browser plugins are already capable of returning live information from the web, and Google’s Bard in Chrome can do the same.

Additionally, both offer links when searching, just as ChatGPT offers Browse with Bing.

In June, OpenAI added the capability to browse the internet within its ChatGPT iOS app but soon pulled it out after people realised they could coax the chatbot to reveal otherwise paywalled content by feeding a URL directly to it.

