ChatGPT Images 2.0 looks to target Hyderabad businesses with new tools

Hyderabad: OpenAI last month launched ChatGPT Images 2.0, an upgrade of its image generation tool that helps users create visual content for personal and professional needs via AI. India has already become the largest market for the tool, with users generating more than 1 billion images on it so far. And Hyderabad has also quickly emerged as one of its largest markets as well.

With Hyderabad being the Biryani capital of India, often having the highest number of orders on food apps, ChatGPT Images will likely be an important tool in the market for businesses as many have now begun to rely on the app to make creatives and also for content, among other things

“For Hyderabad’s businesses, this opens new creative possibilities across some of the city’s most active sectors, from restaurants and cloud kitchens to jewelry and fashion boutiques, and from healthcare service providers to local education institutions,” said OpenAI in a press release.

Also Read India crosses 1 billion image creation mark on ChatGPT Images 2.0

The tool, according to the comapny, helps business owners create sharp, local-language visuals faster, whether they need product catalogues, festive posters, menu creatives, property brochures, social media posts and promotional creatives in English, Hindi, Telugu and Urdu.

With the app becoming more and more intuitive, it reduces the creative burden on smaller companies, especially those that are into digital marketing. While ChatGPT prompts may not give the exact desired result, of often comes close to a perfect result, said users from Hyderabad Siasat.com spoke to. Many feel that as the AI tool becomes more intuitive, it may disrupt the market by reducing the need for more human interference as things go.

With the app, building a campaign is also relatively easier. ChapGPT Images 2.0 is looking to target these sectors like real estate, health, and tech that need regular explainers, brochures, social creatives and event posters. “Images 2.0 helps them create visual communication for neighbourhood campaigns and digital marketing,” said the company in its release.

Other uses include creatives like cafe menus, bakery catalogues, hospital awareness posters, coaching institute explainers, pharma event creatives, startup pitch visuals, tourism posters for etc

“Images 2.0 is available for free to all ChatGPT users in India. For users looking to create and iterate content more regularly, ChatGPT Go and ChatGPT Plus are available at INR 399 per month and INR 1,999 per month, respectively,” the AI company stated.