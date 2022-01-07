Chattisgarh: Hindu group pledges to boycott Muslims and Sikhs

A group of Hindus in Chattisgarh’s Surguja, on Wednesday, pledged to boycott Muslims and Sikhs by alienating the minorities, in their community.

In the video that surfaced on social media on Friday, a large group of Hindutvadis, alongside young children, can be seen and heard pledging to boycott Muslims and Sikhs, by refusing to do business with them.

“From today, we Hindus, will not sell or lease our lands to any Muslims. If we have given away our lands on lease to Muslims we will immediately take them back. From today, we will not labour for, or employ Muslims, for any kind of work,”.

“We will first verify the religion of a vendor who comes to sell in our community or village and will make a purchase if they identify as Hindus and not otherwise,” they pledged.

The pledge concluded with slogans of “Jai Shree Ram” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai”, as people gathered at the event, pledged to abide by their decision, till the end of their lives.

This is just another of the many incidents of hate speech being delivered at a public event, that has surfaced on social media, following the three-day hate conclave in Haridwar, led by Hindutva leader and mouthpiece, Yati Narsinghanand.

Also Read Hindutva leaders call for Muslim genocide at Haridwar hate conclave

This video is from Surguja in Chhattisgarh where some Hindutva people are taking oath.



We Hindus will not buy goods from any Muslim shopkeeper.



We Hindus will not sell or rent our land to any Muslim.



We hindu will not work with Muslims. Is Tarah se nafrat failayi ja rahi hai pic.twitter.com/rvekkMdnGD — Rubina Afaque (@RubinaAfaqueIND) January 6, 2022

In a more recent incident of Hindutva leaders inciting hate against Muslims, pledging to boycott the minorities, school children in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district were reportedly made to pledge to make India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’.

The children, dressed in their school uniforms, had gathered in the park after school hours. Some kids visiting the park with their parents were also part of the oath-taking event.

The students were made to repeat the pledge to make India a ‘Hindu’ nation. The oath stated to “fight, die and if required kill” to turn India into a Hindu Rashtra.

The oath was administered to school children at Nehru Park in Sonbhadra district and ended with slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, “Vande Mataram” and “Jai Hind.”

The pledge stated: “We promise to work towards making and keeping India a Hindu Rashtra. We will fight for this, die for this, and if required, kill for this. But we will not back down even for a moment, no matter the sacrifice. May our ancestors, teachers, Mother India give us enough strength so that we can fulfill our pledge. May they give us victory.”