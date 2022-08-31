‘Cheated in a relationship’, Munawar Faruqui hints at break-up?

Mumbai: Popular comedian and Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui has quickly become one of the most talked about celebrities in the entertainment industry. Be it his controversial stand-up show in Hyderabad or his rumored participation in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16, he has been hogging the headlines, for the past few days.

Recently, Munawar Faruqui had a heart-to-heart conversation with Siddharth Kannan in an interview, where he revealed several deep and personal facts about him.

In a segment during the interview, Munawar Faruqui was asked to name some of his biggest regrets in life. The comedian replied, “I have many regrets…One of my biggest regrets is that I did not spend enough time with my mom. I cheated in a relationship, so I really regret that. I fooled around. That’s the biggest regret right now I feel.”

He added, “After I did it, I felt that I have done something wrong…That realization changed me a lot.”

Furthermore, Munawar Faruqui was asked if he ever considers calling the women he cheated on to apologize to them, he said, “Definitely. I feel like calling them up and saying sorry, but then I think I shouldn’t because it wouldn’t change anything.”

While Munawar did not name the woman on who he cheated, fans are now speculating her to be social media influencer Nazila.

For the unversed, rumors are rife that Munawar Faruqui and Nazila have broken up after the news of them unfollowing each other on Instagram, went viral. Furthermore, Nazila has deleted every post and reel featuring Munawar from her timeline.

Munawar Faruqui had revealed his relationship with Nazila right after he came out of the coveted Lock Upp house.