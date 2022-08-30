Munawar Faruqui, Nazila break up? Couple unfollow each other

Mumbai: Ace comedian Munawar Faruqui attained fame by winning Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp where he won millions of hearts with his wit and intelligence. Right after coming out of the captive reality show, he has been constantly in the limelight for his relationship with social media influencer Nazila.

The adorable couple had been painting the town red with their love for the past few months. However, now it seems like there’s trouble in paradise.

Munawar Faruqui, Nazila unfollow each other on Instagram

Any ardent Munawar and Nazila fan will know how active the couple were on each other’s Instagram, be it live sessions or reels. However, seems like they have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Furthermore, Nazila has deleted every post and reel featuring Munawar Faruqui from her timeline.

Recently, Nazila also dropped a post with a cryptic caption that read, “heartbreak anniversary”.

This post has got fans worried if the happy couple has called it quits.

It is also to be noted that the couple were a paparazzi favorite and were often spotted in public together. However, it has been a very long time since they had a public outing, thus, hinting at their break up.

These developments has lead to fans worried for Munawar Faruqui and Nazila’s relationship.