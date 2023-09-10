Check colleges’ credentials before applying to MBBS, PG courses: NMC

Medical commission has recently noticed that several forged letters of permission have been issued to various colleges

Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 10th September 2023 8:37 pm IST
Ensure FMGL regulations fit: NMC to students seeking admission in foreign varsities
NMC logo

Hyderabad: The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the National Medical Commission (NMC) has asked candidates aspiring to pursue postgraduate (PG) and MBBS degrees to be cautious before applying to private medical colleges.

The NMC urged students to be cautious before applying for these degrees, especially private institutions, that claim NMC recognition based on forged letters.

The MARB of NMC stated, “Medical commission has recently noticed that several forged letters of permission have been issued to various colleges on behalf of member/president, MARB, whereas no such communications have been sent to the colleges.”

The NMC further said that the list posted on its website, which is the final list for 2023–24, contains the names of all authentic medical institutions in the country along with the total number of seats.

The general public should refrain from acting on the basis of fake or fraudulent letters, and if any discrepancies are found, they should be immediately brought to the attention of the MARB-NMC so that appropriate action can be taken in such cases without delay, NMC said.

